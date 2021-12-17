Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cintas by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $4.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,950. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.17.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.70.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

