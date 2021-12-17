Hudson Value Partners LLC Decreases Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,451,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 458,773 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 838,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 188,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOI opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $298.30 million, a P/E ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.61. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -381.82%.

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

