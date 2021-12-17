iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 53.7% in November

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the November 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SLQD stock remained flat at $$51.05 during trading hours on Friday. 3,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,499. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

