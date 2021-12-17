Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) fell 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $28.90. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 163,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DBS Vickers began coverage on Noah in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the first quarter worth $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Noah by 23.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Noah in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Noah by 26.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Noah by 60.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

