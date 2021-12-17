Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Short Interest Up 58.3% in November

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the November 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health has a one year low of $65.92 and a one year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

