Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 2,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,217,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.
The company has a market capitalization of $722.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.
In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
