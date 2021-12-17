Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.88. Approximately 2,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,217,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $722.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

