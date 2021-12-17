Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Sells $151,130.00 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $311.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,663. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.46 and a 12-month high of $313.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.83.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

