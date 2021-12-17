Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.06

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.06 and last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 11378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after purchasing an additional 152,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,890,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

