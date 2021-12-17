PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $35.50

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $37.52. PLDT shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PLDT by 45.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PLDT by 25.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PLDT by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the third quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

