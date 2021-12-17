PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $35.50

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $37.52. PLDT shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 207 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
About PLDT (NYSE:PHI)
PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.
