BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Shares Gap Up to $32.99

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.99, but opened at $33.78. BioLife Solutions shares last traded at $34.25, with a volume of 14,651 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.93 and a beta of 1.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $546,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $251,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 274,483 shares of company stock worth $11,813,638. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

