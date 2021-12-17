Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.87

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 241762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $44,262,124.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,943,913 shares of company stock worth $101,290,335 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Nikola by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nikola by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 147,736 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth $865,000. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

