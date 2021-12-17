JLP Asset Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty comprises 2.0% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.