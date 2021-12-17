Parthenon LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Parthenon LLC cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 25,870 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 62,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

