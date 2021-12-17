iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $150.39 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.