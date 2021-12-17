Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $178.17 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.73 and a 200-day moving average of $170.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.