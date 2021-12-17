180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 841 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $334.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $330.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

