180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $620.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.66. The stock has a market cap of $255.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 384 shares of company stock valued at $198,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

