FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. FirstService makes up 3.6% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $24,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

FSV stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $130.33 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 0.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

