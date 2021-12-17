Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 7th

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Waterstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waterstone Financial to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

NASDAQ:WSBF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.55. 1,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $537.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.30.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 5,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $125,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Dalum sold 9,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $207,840.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 853.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 50,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,521 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

