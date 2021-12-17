Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 41,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,595. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

