Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:LEN traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 41,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,595. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $117.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.
Lennar Company Profile
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
