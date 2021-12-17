Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires 1,808 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,901,000 after buying an additional 4,284,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after buying an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,434,000 after buying an additional 469,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,388,000 after buying an additional 1,113,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,038,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $41.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.