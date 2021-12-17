Mcdonald Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $120.25 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.65. The firm has a market cap of $325.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

