Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,913 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 36,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

