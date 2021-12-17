Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $480,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.4% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $279.47 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.86. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

