Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,528,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,314,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,920,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,825,819,000 after purchasing an additional 326,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,896.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,903.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,765.37. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

