GlobalBoost-Y Tops One Day Trading Volume of $316.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $486,920.42 and $316.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,465.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.96 or 0.08240441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00314842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00925766 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00073667 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.26 or 0.00390104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00268031 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

