MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th.

MSC Industrial Direct has raised its dividend payment by 63.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. MSC Industrial Direct has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,035. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

