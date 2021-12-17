Ispolink Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Ispolink has a market cap of $11.57 million and $4.50 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00203291 BTC.

About Ispolink

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,399,370 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

