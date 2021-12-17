iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Financial Life Advisors’ 3rd Largest Position

Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 9.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Life Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.05. The stock had a trading volume of 18,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.03 and a 12 month high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

