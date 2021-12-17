Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $70.77. The stock had a trading volume of 65,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.