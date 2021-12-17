Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at $3,347,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,393. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.40. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

