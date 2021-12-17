AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $231.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.48.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $3,497,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,767 shares of company stock worth $27,983,809 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

