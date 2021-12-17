Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $816,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,888.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,891.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2,731.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

