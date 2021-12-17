Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 3,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 56.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 64,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

