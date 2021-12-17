Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 553,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 114,743 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

