Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 36,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,281,481 shares.The stock last traded at $67.40 and had previously closed at $68.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.3% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,371,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,406,000 after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

