ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 72,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,997,059 shares.The stock last traded at $78.81 and had previously closed at $81.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

