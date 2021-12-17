Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Gap Down to $15.45

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.30. Sutro Biopharma shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on STRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

