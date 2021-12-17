Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Increases By 90.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a growth of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $427,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,722. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

