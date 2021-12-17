TENT Price Reaches $0.0158 on Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. TENT has a total market cap of $609,090.84 and $80,174.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00322840 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00143356 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00087431 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000133 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

