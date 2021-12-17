Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Short Interest Update

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 92.5% from the November 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $74,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 521,576 shares of company stock valued at $915,549. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Greenlane by 45.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 5.6% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 533,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 145,734 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. 1,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,011. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

