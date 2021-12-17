Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the November 15th total of 337,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAAC. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,040,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC now owns 2,311,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,403,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 757,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,571,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAAC remained flat at $$9.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. 760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,179. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

