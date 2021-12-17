Short Interest in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Rises By 43.3%

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:GRX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

In other The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 470,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the second quarter worth $117,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

