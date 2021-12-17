DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

