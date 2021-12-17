DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Gordon Haskett

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.09.
Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $4.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.
In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
Read More: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.