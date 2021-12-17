Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 313.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $138.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $17,965,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

