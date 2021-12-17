Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 23,300 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 172.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.48% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 138,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $33.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

