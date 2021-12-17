Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Holdings Decreased by Growth Interface Management LLC

Growth Interface Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,000 shares during the period. Pinduoduo makes up approximately 4.7% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $43,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 77.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 122.1% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,165 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 48,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown University purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $57.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

