ARGA Investment Management LP Has $441,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 504,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,446 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 12.6% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 46,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $182.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.98 and its 200-day moving average is $171.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.38%.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

