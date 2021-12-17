ARGA Investment Management LP Increases Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at about $23,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,112,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after buying an additional 91,848 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in POSCO by 55.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 111,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get POSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $60.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.95. POSCO has a twelve month low of $54.40 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.53%.

PKX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.