ARGA Investment Management LP Has $121.17 Million Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,317,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 8.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $121,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 160.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 347.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,752.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.